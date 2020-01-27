Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Jariwala thanks fans for their support; Calls her journey on show a rollercoaster ride

After elimination from Bigg Boss 13, Shefali Jariwala expressed her gratitude towards her fans and spoke about her journey on the show.

Bigg Boss 13 never fails to surprise the audience, especially with its elimination. Undoubtedly, every week the eliminations intensify the game on this popular reality show. Much to everyone’s surprise, it was Shefali Jariwala who got eliminated from the show this week. To note, the Kaanta Laga girl had entered the show as a wild card contestant and emerged as one of the strong contestants in the game. While Shefali’s elimination must have left her fans disappointed, the actress is quite satisfied with her journey on Bigg Boss 13.

Post her elimination, Shefali released an official statement and thanked her fans for the unconditional support during her journey on the show. Calling it a rollercoaster ride, the lady stated that she is grateful for the opportunity to be a part of BB13 and said that she will cherish the memories forever. “Hello guys, first things first… I just want to thank you all who have supported me and love me throughout this amazing journey called Bigg Boss. These past few months have been experience that very few get to live and I’m so grateful that I got to be one of them. It was one heck of a rollercoaster filled with ups and downs and it’s truly something I’ll cherish forever. Once again… Thank You, Love You. Until next time,” Shefali wrote.

Interestingly, Shefali’s journey has been quite fascinating especially because of her changing equations with Asim Riaz. The two, who were BFFs until Himanshi Khurana’s elimination, locked horns soon after the Punjabi singer walked out of the house. Ever since Shefali and Asim were often seen commenting against each other and pulling each other down.

Credits :Instagram

Read More