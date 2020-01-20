Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill and Asim Riaz wonder what kind of a girl does Sidharth Shukla want

Well, Shehnaaz Gill and Asim Riaz got talking about the kind of girl Sidharth Shukla wants and it sure turned out to be an interesting conversation.

Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla aka SidNaaz as they are lovingly called has everyone gushing over them time and again. While their fights are extreme, their love for each other is just as extreme too. And well, while Shehnaaz sure has everyone's attention with her sweet gestures for Sidharth, it looks like her discussions too, are just about him all the time. A recent example of the same is her conversation with Asim Riaz is one of the unseen videos of the show.

During their conversation, Shehnaaz and Asim are seen talking about the kind of girl Sidharth wants and when Asim asks her if she knows about it, she says that he barely shares anything with her, big or small, how will he tell her such things. She also goes on to pull his leg during the conversation, and during the same conversation, Shefali Jariwala says that she knows about it, but they have to ask Sidharth only. They indulge in some friendly leg pulling, and during this conversation, Shehnaaz also reveals that Sidharth has told her that he is a virgin and she expresses her point of view about it too. There's also a brief mention of Sidharth's 'aisi ladki' comment.

Well, while these unseen videos sure have us all interested and give us some details we don't know about, what do you have to say about this discussion? How do you like Sidharth and Shehnaaz's bond with each other?

Credits :Voot

