Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth get into a verbal spat; Shukla says he doesn't want her in his life

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill again engaged into a war of words and this time it was because of Paras Chhbara. Here's what happened.

With less than a week away from the grand finale, things are getting competitive in the Bigg Boss 13 house. While , Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz had the privilege to use their elite club membership powers and gracefully walk into the finale, others had to fight it out. The other contestants had to take help from the elite club members to save themselves. And in a shocking turn of events, Sidharth Shukla chose to save Paras Chhabra over bff's Shehnaaz Gill and Arti Singh.

Sidharth's move led to many questions with Shehnaaz and Arti asking him why did he betray them. In last night's episode of BB 13, Arti was see crying over Sidharth's decision, as she was upset that he did not even consider her. Shehnaaz taunted Sidharth about playing a dirty game with his own friends. While Rashami and Asim tried to change things, each time, Sidharth snatched the keys and released Para from the cage, ultimately making him win the immunity.

While Sidharth goes to apologize to Rashami for being aggressive in the task, Shehnaaz is seen shedding tears. Rashami and Arti try to console her, but in vain. Sidharth and Paras approach her to make her understand why things happened the way they did. Justifying his actions to Shehnaaz, Sidharth says that he has not betyrayed her by saving Paras, but he has only returned Paras the favour. He had to pay Paras back for saving him previously, and that's what he did now. However, Shehnaaz does not buy his excuses and continues arguing. She says that he doesn't value friendships and unlike Paras, they've supported him throughout.

Later, Shehnaaz tries to mend things and make peace with Sidharth. But the latter gets furious and says that he doesn’t want her in his life. Venting out his anger on her, he adds that he has no interest in her and asks her to go away. Shehnaaz puts in the best foot forward to Sana tries to make-up for the things that she had said, however, Sidharth does not pay any heed. He seemed to be in no mood to accept her apology.

