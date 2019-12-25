Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill and Vishal Aditya Singh to emerge as the captaincy contenders?

Well, looks like this week's captain is going to be from either Shehnaaz Gill or Vishal Aditya Singh. Who do you support?

Last night's episode of Bigg Boss 13 turned out to be an interesting one with all the drama that transpired, and of course, the captaincy task too came through. However, at the end of it all, Bigg Boss did ask the housemates to start from the beginning after the first round since they did not follow the rules rightly. And well, when the task began for the second time, it seemed to have gotten only more volatile, given the way everyone was trying to empty the containers.

While that sure has left us all wondering what is going to come through, after all, reports have it that Shehnaaz Gill and Vishal Aditya Singh will emerge as the two contenders for captaincy. Yes, the same people who seemed to have gotten into a fight during the task yesterday, will now fight it out in the final round as well. Given the way Shehnaaz has constantly been wanting to become the captain, do you think she will get it this time, or will Vishal make it to the end?

(ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13 December 24, 2019 Written Update: Sidharth and Shehnaaz's banter continues)

Meanwhile, in tonight's episode, we will be witnessing some violence during the task as it was seen how got injured and was shouting at Mahira Sharma for the way she has been playing the game. A lot is going to happen tonight, what do you think about it?

Credits :Instagram

Read More