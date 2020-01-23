Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill asks Sidharth to clarify his 'loyalty remark'; Shukla says 'I'll hit back at you'

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's differences only seem to be increasing after their tiff. Here's what happened in last night's episode of Bigg Boss 13 between the two.

Bigg Boss 13 contestants Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are touted to be one of the cutest jodi's of the season. However, lately things don't seem to be going good between the two. In fact the duo isn't even on talking terms with each others. In one of the previous episodes, Sidharth was seen telling Shehnaaz that she cannot be loyal to anyone as she was never loyal to her own parents. This strong statement by the Balika Vadhu actor left Shehnaaz in tears and she couldn't understand why did he put that forward.

In last night's episode, Shehnaaz is seen getting restless and again roamns behind Sidharth asking him anserws for whatever he said. He pays no heed to her and is on a complete 'ignore mode'. Later Sidharth notices Shehnaaz talking to , Asim Riaz and Vishal Aditya Singh about their issues. This doesn't go down well with him and he comes and taunts Shehnaaz indoirectl. He is seen telling Shefali Jairwala that now Shehnaaz is telling them her sob stories and trying to gain their sympathy. Upon hearing all this, Shehnaz comes forward and tires to clarify saying she was just telling them why she was upset as they asked her first.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: From his friendship with Asim to his equation with Shehnaaz, a look at Sidharth Shukla's graph

However, Shehnaaz's clarifications aren't really paid heed to and Sidharth starts mocking Shehnaaz for playing the victim card. He mimics her and hows how she will try to gain sympathy and concern from the others. He also goes on to say that she would be now feeling that he character is being judged and will cash on that. Shehnaz witnesses all of Sidharth's drama and an answer for the statement he made previously. However, Sidharth seems to have no interest in giving her any reason for it.

Shehnaaz tells him that his attitude wouldn't work for long. She adds that he doesn't know her family and thus shouldn't pass any comments on the same. As Sidharth tries to walk away from Shehnaaz, she tries to stop him. This angers Sidharth and he says, 'I'm not Himanshi Khurana that you will demand a reply and I will hit back at you.'

Do you think matters between Shehnaaz and Sidharth will get sorted in the coming days? Why do you think Sid decided to break his friendship with Sana suddenly? Drop-in your suggestions in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: Two week extension of the show CANCELLED; Finale of Salman Khan's show to air on THIS date

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More