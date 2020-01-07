Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill cries uncontrollably as Sidharth Shukla calls her jealous of Mahira Sharma

Shehnaaz Gill went out of control in the latest episode of Bigg Boss 13 and showed her aggressive side as Sidharth Shukla poked her by calling her jealous of Mahira Sharma. Here's what happened.

Yesterday was not a good day for SidNaaz fans as the cute duo got into an unaccepted fight. Yes, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill got into a fight which shocked everyone from housemates to their fans. All this happened, when Sidharth decided to goof around with Shehnaaz and tease her just for fun. From calling her friendship fake to questioning her game strategy, Sidharth left no stone unturned to pull her legs and irritate her. While Shehnaaz was seen visibly upset with Sidharth's behaviour, things worsened when he brought Mahira Sharma in the conversation.

Yes, Sidharth was seen telling Mahira that she is the only right person in the house and he does not understand why people (indirectly referring to Shehnaaz Gill) are jealous of her. He used the term, 'Jealous' quite a few times and this infuriated with Punjab Ki . She warned him of stop doing this, but he did not pay heed and Shehnaaz lost control. Shehnaaz started crying inconsolably and turned all mad. She showed off her annoyed side and even started slapping herself. She kept hitting herself and crying as she felt that Sidharth is trying to potray her in a bad light. She was heard saying, 'Badnaam karke rakh diya hai mujhe.'

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13 PROMO: Paras tells Sidharth that Shehnaaz has become rude; Shukla says ‘aaj nahi toh kal tutegi’

Not only this, she also hit the Dil Se Dil Tak actor, with not just a slap and also threw her chappal at him. Upon seeing all this drama, Arti Singh, Madhurima Tuli, Shefali Jariwala and Asim Riaz tried to control Shehnaaz and calm the situation. However, she did not listen to them and kept on screaming that Sidharth should not call her a jealous girl. Later, Arti was seen telling Shehnaaz that she needs to calm down and not react to everything everyone does.

What are your thoughts on the same? Do you agree with Shehnaaz Gill's reactions were appropriate? Also, do you think Sidharth Shukla purposely poked Shehnaaz to show Mahira in a good light? Drop in your suggestions in the comment section below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More