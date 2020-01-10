Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill defeats Asim Riaz to win the 'Comedy Task'? Find out

Latest reports suggest that Shehnaaz Gill will defeat Asim Riaz to win the 'BB comedy club' task. Read on to know more.

Yesterday, the mood inside the Bigg Boss 13 house was not the usual. While we see the housemates getting into a tiff together almost everyday, in last night's episode, they were seen having a gala time with each other. And all thanks to Bigg Boss for introducing the 'BB Comedy Club' task. Yes, the housemates donned the hat of comedians as they tried to impress guests Paritosh Joshi and Haarsh Limbachiyaa with their skills. Well, comedy is an art and getting one's hands on it takes a lot of practice. But, the inmates nailed the task as they put in their best foot forward to flaunt their hidden comic talent.

While Harsh dons the cape of their mentor, Paritosh makes for the perfect host and judge. TRP Mama aka Paritosh sets the the mood for the evening. Harsh tells everyone that winning the 'Stand up comedy task', will give benefits to them, which will be greater than the captaincy task. The housemates gear up and put up a brilliant show. From Madhuirma to Sidharth Shukla to Shehnaaz Gill, everyone not only make others laugh, but also laugh their hearts out. And if you've watched the show, you will know that this laughter challenge will continue today and we will get the winner of the task today.

While you'll have to wait a little more to watch the fun, we already have the name of the 'Comedian of Bigg Boss 13 house.' Yes, as latest social media reports have revealed the name of the winner and it is none other than Shehnaaz Gill. Yes, as per rumours, Shehnaaz Gill has defeated Asim Riaz to don the hat of the most funny Bigg Boss contestant. While Asim lands as a runner-up with 7.6 points, Sana emerges as the winner with 8.4 points.

Well, if this is true, we know Sana totally deserved it as she is considered to be the 'Entertainer of Bigg Boss 13 house.' Are you happy with this news? Let us know in the comment section below.

