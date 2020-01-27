Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill fans trend #BornFighterSana as they celebrate her on her birthday

Shehnaaz Gill is celebrating her 27th birthday today and well, Twitter is celebrating her with the hashtag #BornFighterSana. Check out some of the tweets here.

Shehnaaz Gill aka Punjab Ki is definitely one of the most loved contestants this season and She has also brought in loads of entertainment in the Bigg Boss 13 house. The Punjabi diva is celebrating her birthday today (January 27) and well, fans have taken to social media to not only wish her but in fact, there are many who have also cut cakes for her on her birthday and shared videos and photos on Twitter, sending out loads of love to her.

Apart from all of that, fans of Shehnaaz have in fact, also taken to trend #BornFighterSana and there's a lot of nice things that everyone is telling about her and well, it is nothing short of a mini celebration in there after all. Now that Shehnaaz and Sidharth Shukla seem to have gotten back together, it looks like there's only additional love that's been coming in for her. Twitter is flooded with Tweets for her, have a look at some of the tweets right here:

That's so cuteeee like Awwwww

Same as jab Sana aap kissi ko kiss ya hug kare wo bhi siddy boy ko pasand nahi,Aap bhi samjho na bande ko nd feelings bhi#OurPrideSid #BornFighterSana #HappyBirthdaySana #SidNazz @ColorsTV @BiggBoss https://t.co/ja9aMXsupb — @Sakshisingh (@sakshis47028990) January 27, 2020

Pls ask to Salman sir, sabki baate sunii gyii weekend k vaar me, Salman sir ne sabki suni or class b lgayii , lekin #ShehnaazGill bolti reh gyii ki paras ne b muje Bola ghr se bhaag gyii thi, tere se rishte nhi sambhale jate, Tu Kisi ki saagii nhii ha. Why ignore #BornFighterSana — Mona Mehra (@MonaMehra9) January 27, 2020

#HappyBirthdaySana #OurPrideSid#BornFighterSana#SidNaaz#SidNaazIsEmotion#PureHeartSid HAANJI MAINE CHAAR DIN PEHLE KAHA THA NA KE MONDAY KO PATCH UP HOGA KAHA THA KE NAI SHEFALI KE JAATE HI PATCH UP HOGA — SIDNAAZ FAN NO MATTER WHAT (@youcannothandle) January 27, 2020

(ALSO READ: Bigg Biss 13: Sidharth Shukla fans at it once again as they trend #PureHeartSid in support of him)

Well, what is her birthday going to be like inside the house? We'll only see it in tonight's episode. With her birthday, there's also celebrations for Shehnaaz's reunion with Sidharth as she seems to have lightened up after the last week that has gone by.

Credits :Twitter

Read More