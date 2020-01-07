Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill feels she looks best with minimal makeup, compliments Rashami Desai

Shehnaaz Gill and Vishal Aditya Singh's conversation turns out to be rather interesting. Here's what they were talking about.

Bigg Boss 13's unseen videos often give an insight into a lot of things, and well, one of the latest conversations between Shehnaaz Gill and Vishal Aditya Singh has caught the attention of many. Shehnaaz Gill and Vishal get talking about social media, and in the process of their conversation, we get an understanding of how Shehnaaz is a complete social media person and enjoys doing so, while Vishal, not so much, and he has his own reasons for the same.

In fact, Shehnaaz got talking about how she uploads videos and keeps doing something on the other online, while Vishal said he barely clicks selfies anymore and does only read about news, etc when he is online. During the same conversation, Shehnaaz also revealed how she does not get stylists for her shoots and does everything on her own, while also adding how she feels she looks the best with minimum makeup. During the same conversation, she also added how she likes 's dressing sense, and well, her fans would agree to this.

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz seems to be having a difficult time in the house, and last night's episode saw her have a major breakdown owing to Sidharth Shukla's behaviour. In tonight's episode, we will see how Shehnaaz changes things during nominations, while also causing annoyance to some of the housemates.

