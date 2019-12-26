Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill finally becomes the captain of the house for this week

The Bigg Boss house has got its next captain this week, and it is none other Shehnaaz Gill.

The Bigg Boss house gots its next captaincy contenders in the episode yesterday in the form of Shehnaaz Gill and Vishal Aditya Singh. Though the task did not see its completion, however, because of no unanimity, Bigg Boss took things in his own hands and made the decision, leaving everyone extremely happy, and most of all, Shehnaaz and Vishal, obviously, since either way, it'll be a first for them.

And now, we have reports stating that Shehnaaz does go on to win the task after all, and so she has become the captain of the house. The task was such that both Shehnaaz and Vishal are supposed to make the housemates sacrifice things that are close to them, and so, it can only be inferred that Shehnaaz successfully completes it, while Vishal does not. How? Only tonight's episode will tell.

(ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13 Synopsis, Day 81: Rashami and Asim destroy their items to make Vishal and Shehnaaz captain)

The Christmas festivities will continue in the house as the dabbawalas will get homemade food for the housemates and everyone will be seen relishing it. Yesterday's episode too, saw them celebrate the Christmas feast with guests in the house.

Credits :Twitter

Read More