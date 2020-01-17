Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill finds Asim Riaz 'Cute'; Rashami Desai's agrees with her; WATCH

In a candid conversation with Rashami Desai, Shehnaaz Gill revealed that she finds Asim Riaz extremely cute. Here's what happened.

Even though Shehnaaz Gill is extremely close to Sidharth Shukla, she has always shared a good rapport with his friend-turned-foe Asim Riaz. The two have been seen fighting, laughing and also getting emotional together. However, their fights are more famous that the cute banter that they've shared. Now, when Bigg Boss 13 is almost at the verge of its conclusion, Shehnaaz Gill's perspective toward Asim has changed a little, and surprisingly for the good. Don't believe us? In an Unseen Undekha video of BB 13, Shehnaaz expressing admiration for the Kashimiri model without mincing her words.

All this happened when Shehnaaz was having a candid conversation with and Madhurima Tuli in the living area. The Dil Se Dil Tak actress is seen asking the Punjab Ki her opinions about the housemates, as she takes the name of each. While the first name that Rashami murmurs is of Shehnaaz's arch-rival Mahira Sharma, to which she replies immediately, 'Fake'. Next, Rashami asks what does she think of Asim. To which, Shehnaaz blushes and responds that she finds him cute. This leaves Rashami stunned and she prods her further. Shehnaaz adds that during this entire journey of Bigg Boss, Asim has learnt a lot and has become a better person. When he entered the house, he was quite vulnerable, but now, he has become calm and composed.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13 EXCLUSIVE: Sister in law Kashmera Shah says, ‘Arti has chosen Sidharth Shukla over Rashami Desai’

Sana goes on to say that even though Asim and her have been at loggerheads many times, he has maintained dignity and never said anything bad despite being angry. She added that he has never abused her or demeaned her that hurts her. All this while, Rashami is seen hearing her paitently and agrees to her opinions saying, 'bohot pyaar hai Asim'.

Well, as the finale is nearing equations in the BB 13 house are seen changing for the good. Former rivals Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla are also seen sharing some banter, which has left #SidRa fans beaming with joy. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13 PROMO: Rashami Desai's niece and nephew ensure she befriends Sidharth Shukla again with a hug



Credits :Instagram

Read More