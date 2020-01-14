Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill has a breakdown after Salman Khan calls her jealous; Mahira Sharma hugs her

Mahira Sharma consoles Shehnaaz Gill after Salman Khan calls her ‘jealous’. READ ON!

On Saturday’s Weekend Ka Vaar, Shehnaaz Gill has a breakdown when the gharwale, during a task, tag Shehnaaz as jealous of Mahira Sharma. All the avid Bigg Boss lovers must be knowing that Shehnaaz Gill has an OTT reaction whenever she is called jealous and when even says that she is jealous, Gill cries inconsolably and says that she wants to leave the show. Post that, Salman Khan enters the Bigg Boss 13 house to cut a cake with the gharwale and also, make everyone and especially Sidharth Shukla understand that Shehnaaz is in love with him and he should maintain a distance from her.

In the episode, we see Sidharth Shukla convincing Gill to come inside the house but she acts stubborn and says that she will go inside the house if Salman Khan comes to call her. Sidharth Shukla makes her explain that he is Salman Khan and she should respect him. Thereafter, Arti Singh finally convinces Shehnaz Gill and brings her in. In the episode, we see Salman Khan patiently explaining Shehnaaz Gill that she is not a five-year old child, calling her ‘Paglet’ that she should be behaving in this manner. Furthermore, Salman Khan tells her that if she behaves in the manner, nobody is going to off her work outside.

Shehnaaz patiently listens to Salman Khan and understands everything and promises to behave properly. Before leaving the house, Salman then jokingly calls her "jealous" and as a result, Shehnaaz again gets hurt and has a breakdown. But what was amazing is that this time, Mahira Sharma goes to hug and console Shehnaz Gill. Later, we see Shehnaaz tell Salman Khan that she will isolate herself from everyone in this house and stay in one corner just like Gautam Gulati. In yesterday’s episode, we saw enter the house to pick a winner between Asim Riaz and Shehnaaz Gill for the Elite Club and as per reports, Asim becomes the winner.

