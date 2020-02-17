Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill has a sweet message for Sidharth Shukla for winning Salman Khan's show; See Pic

Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill has the sweetest note for bestie Sidharth Shukla's big victory. Take a look.

The longest and most controversial journey of Bigg Boss 13 finally came to and end on 15 February 2020, with Sidharth Shukla lifting the winner's trophy. Yes, the Dil Se Dil Tak actor bagged the title and a whopping prize money of 40 lakhs. While he had engaged in multiple fights during his stint, what fans loved the most was his chemistry with Shehnaaz Gill. Fans popularly termed them as SidNaaz and their bond has a new found special place in the hearts of many.

After the big win, Shehnaaz approached her bestie, and like all expected hugged him tightly and pecked a sweet kiss on his cheeks. When Sidharth was asked about his bond with Shehnaaz, in many media interviews he credited his fruitful and easy journey to Shehnaaz. He went on to say that she is childlike and they share a really special bond. Now, after Sidharth aka Shehnaaz's 'pyaar's' victory, the Punjab ki has the sweetest message for him. She took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of Sidharth holding the trophy in his hands and a flashing a bright smile on his face. She captioned it as, 'God bless you always.'

Take a look at Shehnaaz's cute post here:

While Asim became the first-runner up, Shehnaaz emerged as the second runner-up of 's show. Though many also felt that Shehnaaz's bond with Sidharth was just for the cameras and she was just trying to gain limelight out of it, she has time and again denied the allegations. Now, only time will test the reality of their friendship. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

