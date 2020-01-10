Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill kisses Asim Riaz to make Sidharth Shukla jealous; His REACTION is unmissable

Bigg Boss 13: In a bid to spite Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill pecks a kiss on Asim Riaz's forehead leaving him blushing. Here's how Sidharth Shukla reacted.
4778 reads Mumbai Updated: January 10, 2020 01:33 pm
Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill kisses Asim Riaz to make Sidharth Shukla jealous; His REACTION is unmissableBigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill kisses Asim Riaz to make Sidharth Shukla jealous; His REACTION is unmissable
The beginning of the week left SidNaaz fans disappointed as the duo indulged in a huge fight. However, as well all know by now, that Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill cannot live without each other, they soon patched up. Since then, they're again goofying around with each other and spreading the charm of their amazing chemistry. If you're avidly watching Bigg Boss 13, you'll know that the latest episodes are dominated by SidNaaz bond, and everyone is having a gala time watching in. Well, we're all aware of it. Now without further ado, let's jump to the point. 

In last night's episode, January 9, another interesting twist took place as Shehnaaz Gill kissed Asim Riaz. Yes you read that right! Not Sidharth Shukla, but Shehnaaz pecked kisses on Asim Riaz. Now this clip from the show is going viral on social media. Well, all this started when Sidharth, Shefali Jariwala, Arti Singh and Shehnaaz are seen chilling in the bedroom and having a fun chat together. To poke Shehnaaz, Sidharth tells her that from today she can do whatever she wants. He doesn't stop here, to make her jealous he plants a kiss on Shefali's cheeks, not once but twice. 

Well, obviously, seeing this Gill got upset and tried to give Sidharth a taste of his own medicine. She then rushed to Asim  Riaz, who was sitting in the living area and planted a sweet kiss on his forehead, merely to spite Sidharth. While Asim couldn't stop blushing, others burst in laughter. But, we could sense the jealousy on Sidharth's face. 

What are your thoughts on SidNaaz's fun banter? Are you liking their chemistry? Do you think love will blossom between the two eventually? Drop in your suggestions in the comment section below. 

