Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill nominates Rashami Desai & asks her to stay away from Sidharth Shukla; Here's Why

In the recent nominations, captain Shehnaaz Gill targeted Rashami Desai and asked her to keep a distance from Sidharth Shukla. Here's what happened.

Last night's episode was one filled with drama. The first day of New Year kick-started with a heated argument over breakfast, and the fights only escalated further as it was the day of nominations. Yes, Bigg Boss gave the housemates a jhatka by announcing nominations on January 1. While the contestants vented out their anger on each other, captain of the house, Shehnaaz Gill also used her special power to take out her personal grudge on a contestant. And this contestant is none other than . Yes, Shehnaaz uses his special power to nominate a person directly and nominates Rashami Desai.

Well, initially when Bigg Boss announced this special power, Shehnaaz was a little disappointed as she rather wished to get the power to save a housemate. However, she takes on the charge and funnily says that she would be extremely happy if she could nominate the entire house. In a surprising move, she takes friend Rashami Desai's name. The reason she gives for the same was all the more shocking. Nominating Rashami Desai, Sana tells her to stop showing her fake concern and care. She goes on to say that she is extremely disappointed in her as she purposely picks up Sidharth Shukla. She asked Rashami to stop instigating Shukla for no reason and keep a distance from him. However, Rashami doesn't take offense of it and asks her Shehnaaz to help her to pack her suitcase. In a sarcastic comment, Shehnaaz also tells Rashami that she will also drop her at her residence if required.

On a similar note, the housemates nominate five contestants including Shefali Bagga, Madhurima Tuli, Shefali Jariwala, Mahira Sharma and Vishal Aditya Singh. Now it would be interesting to see which housemate will leave the BB 13 house this Weekend Ka Vaar. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

