Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill punches her fist on the wall for Sidharth Shukla

In the latest episode, we were shown that Shehnaaz Gill punches her first on the wall when she sees Sidharth Shukla talk to Paras and Mahira. Read on!

With every episode of Bigg Boss 13, fans of the show are treated to a new set of captaincy tasks, and nominations tasks and while last weekend, nobody got evicted from the house, the week, we have Sidharth Shukla, , Asim Riaz, Vishal Aditya Singh, Madhurima, and Shefali Jariwala who are nominated for evictions. Now that said, in the latest episode of Bigg Boss 13, best friends Shehnaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla get into an argument. We all know that Shehnaaz Gill gets uncomfortable when Sidharth Shukla talks to Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra as Shehnaaz hasn’t been talking to the lovebirds, and therefore, when Shehnaaz tells him to not talk to Paras and Mahira, he explains Shehnaz to not speak to people who speak behind her back such as , Arhaan Khan, Asim Riaz and Vishal Aditya Singh.

So in the episode, we are shown that Shehnaaz Gill and Shukla have a verbal spat when she says that if he doesn’t want her to talk to others, even she expects him to not talk to anyone else in the house. Later, when Shehnaaz Gill sees Sidharth Shukla talking to Paras and Mahira, she gets visibly annoyed and in a fit of anger, Shehnaaz punches her fist on the wall. Thereafter, Asim, Arhaan, Rashami and Vishal come to console Shehnaaz, and Asim even puts bandage around her palm.

Later, when Sidharth Shukla comes out of the room, Shehnaz stops crying and hugs him tight and asks him why didn't he come to check on her when she got hurt and Shukla was heard telling her that she was doing madness and therefore, how could he stop him. Thereafter, Sidharth and Shehnaz sit and clear their confusion wherein Sid explains her that Shefali Bagga is being opportunist and taking her side because there's nobody else who she can cling on. Also, Sid tells Shehnaaz that he has no issues with Shehnaz speaking to others but it concerns him when she gets dragged in other's plan.

