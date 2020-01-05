Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill & Rashami Desai's dance face off in front of Sidharth Shukla is unmissable; WATCH

Shehnaaz Gill and Rashami Desai will bee seen showing off their dancing skills as Kangana Ranaut challenges them. Here's what will happen.

Unlike yesterday, today's Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar with is going to full off fun and masti as Panga stars and Jassie Gill are all set to grace the controversial show. The two will not only have a fun time with Salman Khan on the stage, but will also enter the house to interact with the housemates and play an interesting game with them. Just like their movie, Kangana and Jassie will play the 'Panga' game with the contestants, where they will challenge two inmates to go against each other.

The give their first challenge to friends-cum-foes Shehnaaz Gill and in a task called, 'Talent Panga'. Here, both Rashami and Shehnaaz will be seen entering into a dance face-off with each other. Yes, the two beauties, who are fabulous dancers, will set the stage on fire with their moves. In the video, we see Shehnaaz Gill showing off her mad dancing skills to Kangana Ranaut's peppy dance number, 'Ghani Bawri'. Her enthusiasm and latka-jhatka's leave everyone grooving, including Kangana herself.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: Vikas Gupta showers love on SidNaaz, Says, 'Want to see Sidharth Shukla & Shenaaz Gill in Top 3'



Next up, was Rashami Desai, who flaunted swag as she shook a leg on 'Wakhra Swag.' Her moves are awe-inspiring and the attitude she shows is commendable. Well, in the promo we feel, she is trying to throw those tantrums and nakhras indirectly pointing to her arch-rival Sidharth Shukla. While Shukla seemed all happy during Shehnaaz's performance, he looked seemingly off and disinterested during Rashami's performance. But, we must say, Rashami's attitude and Sana's zeal was on point and both the beauties set the stage on fire.

Well, who will win hearts with their dance, will only be revealed tonight, but we're sure it is going to be too much fun. What are your thoughts on the same? Who do you think is a better dancer, Shehnaaz Gill or Rashami Desai? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Twitter

Read More