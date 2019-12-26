Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill recalls hugging Kartik Aaryan; Sidharth Shukla teases her

In a conversation with Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill recalled the best moment of her life, i.e. the tight hug with Kartik Aaryan. Here's what happened.

Bigg Boss 13 is one such house that never goes out of giving content. From becoming self-proclaimed resemblances of Bollywood stars to B'town actors personally entering the show, this season has proved to be one of the most entertaining by far. While we've seen many celebrities like Mallika Sherawat, Pulkit Samrat, Bhumi Pednekar step into the house and receive a warm welcome from the housemates, the air inside was different when chocolaty boy Kartik Aaryan made way in the controversial house. Kartik was bombared with too much love and affection from none other than, Punjab Ki , Shehnaaz Gill. Yes, Sana was on cloud nine as she saw Kartik Aaryan and jumped on him for a tight-tight hug. Many regard this moment to be the best moment of Bigg Boss 13.

Well, all this happened some week's ago when Kartik came to promote his film Pati Patni Aur Woh with co-stars Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar, looks like Shehnaaz has still not gotten over it. In the latest episode, Shehnaaz was seen recalling the moment as she was in a conversation with Sidharth Shukla. All this happened, when Sidharth told Shehnaaz that she might have multiple boys waiting for her after her stint in the Bigg Boss 13 house. To which, Shehnaaz said that there might be many who would want to date her, but she may not respond to their feelings.

This left Sid startled and he asked the reason behind her decision. Here, Shehnaaz revealed that she has fallen in love with Kartik Aaryan. Her feelings have escalated further, especially after the tight hug with him. Well, this left Sidharth surprised and he teased her to no limits.

Surprisingly, Sana's big confessions come at a time when rumours of Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan's break-ups are doing rounds. What are your thoughts on the same? Do you think Shehnaaz Gill is only trying to be sweet for the game? Let us know your opinions in the comment section below.

