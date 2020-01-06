Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill REVEALS she gets jealous when Sidharth Shukla talks to Mahira Sharma and others

In last night's episode, Shehnaaz Gill confessed that she feels jealous when Sidharth Shukla talks to Mahira Sharma and other housemates. Here's what happened.

After a long time, in last night's episode, host was in a rather happy mood. He not only played some funny games with the special guests and Jassie Gill, he also had a gala time with the housemates. During a light conversation with them, Salman asks Shehnaaz what do you actually expect from Sidharth Shukla. A bubbly Sana laughs and says that even she needs attention, she wants him to be besides her always. She wants Sidharth to compliment her on everything from her lips to hair to clothes, because it is only Shukla who will do it in the house and that is why she expects it from him.

She goes on to reveal that she not only has a problem with Mahira Sharma talking to Sidharth, but also when other guys talk to him. She feels jealous about him giving attention to others. This leaves everyone in a fit of laughter. But, Salman doesn't stop here, he pulls her leg and tries to create a tiff between the two. Salman reveals that Shukla puts in her best efforts to convince Mahira when she is upset with him. He reveals that once he even went on till the bathroom to say sorry to her. This leaves Shehnaaz jealous and she gets into a cute tiff with Sidharth saying, 'You've never tried to convince me, when I've been upset with you.' To which Salman asks Sana, 'If you know that he will not come, why do you get upset.' A cute Sana replies, "Mein pyaar ki bhooki hoon."(I'm hungry from love and attention)

Later in a conversation, Shehnaz reveals to Arti that she is possessive about Sidharth and gets furious when he talks to Mahira as the latter would also get angry if Paras Chhabra spoke to her. Here, Arti tried to explain things to Shehnaaz by saying that if she also behaves like Mahira, then there would be no difference left between them. To which, Shehnaaz replies that she least cares about such things and this is how she is.

