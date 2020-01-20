Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill REVEALS she sends direct messages to Love Aaj Kal actor Kartik Aaryan on Instagram

Shehnaaz Gill reveals that she sends direct messages to Kartik Aaryan on Instagram

We all know that Shehnaaz Gill has a major crush on Kartik Aaryan, because during the promotions of Pati Patni Aur Woh when the actor had come to Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz expressed her love for the actor and yesterday, when Kartik again made an appearance on the show for the promotions of Love Aaj Kal, Shehnaz, on seeing Kartik enter the house, ran to hug him and kissed him.

As always, in the episode, we saw Shehnaaz Gill flirt with Kartik Aaryan and on seeing Sana’a behaviour with Kartik, Salman was seen pulling Shehnaz’s leg for the same as he told her that she didn’t spare Gautam Gulati when he entered the house and kissed. But Shehnaaz tells Salman that her love for Kartik is genuine. Not just this, Shehnaaz was seen telling Salman that she follows Kartik on Instagram and sends him direct messages and photos but her requests go pending. Also, Shehnaaz complains that Kartik doesn’t read her messages and ignores them while she truly loves him.

Thereafter, Shehnaz Gill tells she only follows Kartik and her brother on Instagra, and Kartik is on her hit list and that she likes to shake his picture on an app. Knowing Salman, he pulls her leg and asks her to kiss Kartik but Shehnaz shies away from it. Also, Shehnaaz refuses to make him her brother. While this weekend, Madhurima Tuli got evicted from the show, today, we will see Sidharth Shukla and Asim engage in a war of words during the nominations task.

Credits :Pinkvilla

