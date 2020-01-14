Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill’s BFF Shefali Bagga has a special advice for her; Urges her to act mature now

After Salman Khan lashed out at Shehnaaz Gill on Bigg Boss 13, her BFF Shefali Bagga has advised her to act maturely on the show.

Shehnaaz Gill witnessed a tough time on Bigg Boss 13 after host targeted her during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode for her immature behaviour in the house. Not only did the housemates expressed their disappointment towards Shehnaaz’s obsessive behaviour and felt that he kiddishness should not be entertained, even Salman ended up calling her ‘paglet’ and was quite upset with her. Although things got pacified later, Salman did advise Shehnaaz to mend her ways and behave herself inside the house.

And now Shehnaaz’s BFF from the show Shefali Bagga, too second Salman and has come up with a special piece of advice for her. The former contestant of this popular reality show stated that Shehnaaz must pay heed to Salman’s words as it will be good for her in the long term. She also emphasised that it is high time that the Punjabi singer should start acting mature on the show. “Whatever #salman said to #sana is so damn correct. She is so cute but she should now act a little mature #ShehnazGill #BiggBoss13 #BB13 #ShehnaazGill,” Shefali tweeted.

Whatever #salman said to #sana is so damn correct. She is so cute but she should now act a little mature #ShehnazGill #BiggBoss13 #BB13 #ShehnaazGill — Shefali Bagga (@shefali_bagga) January 13, 2020

Later, Shefali also lauded Shehnaaz and Sidharth’s chemistry and called them the hero-heroine of Bigg Boss 13. The lady stated that this adorable couple has managed to bag the maximum screen time on the show. “It seems #SiddharthShukla and #ShehnaazGill are hero heroine of #BiggBoss13 and others are just supporting actors. Poora episode inpar by god #BB13,” Shefali added.

It seems #SiddharthShukla and #ShehnaazGill are hero heroine of #BiggBoss13 and others are just supporting actors . Poora episode inpar by god #BB13 — Shefali Bagga (@shefali_bagga) January 13, 2020

Now it will be interesting to see if Shehnaaz will pay heed to Salman’s words and change her game in the coming days.

