Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill’s father reacts to age gap between Sidharth & her; Says ‘It doesn’t matter much’

Ever since Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill has confessed her love for Sidharth Shukla, a lot has been said about the major age gap between the two. Now, Shehnaaz’s father has opened up on the issue.

Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla’s chemistry and growing proximity have been making the heads turn on Bigg Boss 13. The renowned Punjabi singer seems to be head over heels in love with Sidharth and even confessed her feelings for him on national television. While Sidharth has been watching out his steps with her, post Shehnaaz’s confession, the topic of age gap between the couple has also cropped up. In fact, the Dil Se Dil Tak actress, who is 39, also tried convincing Shehnaaz that he is too old for her lately.

However, Shehnaaz’s father Santokh Singh has a different opinion regarding this and believes that age is not a matter of concern if they are serious about the relationship. During an interview with Bollywood Life, Santokh asserted that while Shehnaaz and Sidharth have an age gap of 13 years which isn’t big enough for him. However, he also emphasised that the duo should focus on their game at the moment and give time to their relationship. "Jab do dil mil gaye ho tab age does not matter that much. There is a difference of 13 years, which is not too big. Shehnaaz is 26 and he is 39. It is not like she is 25 and he is 50! However, they need to focus on the game now and if their love story has to happen, it will take place organically. Bahar dekha jayega,” Shehnaaz’s father stated.

Interestingly, not just about Sidharth, Shehnaaz’s father also spoke to her about other contestants and also warned her friends and enemies in the house. “It is a tough world there. We miss her immensely but get happy watching her every night," he added.

