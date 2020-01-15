Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill’s father slams Arti Singh for gossiping about her with Sidharth Shukla

As Shehnaaz Gill’s father will be entering Bigg Boss 13, he will be seen giving a piece of advice to his daughter and will also slam Arti Singh for gossiping about her.

The family week on Bigg Boss 13 is all set to begin and it will witness the family members of the housemates walking in the house. While it will be an overwhelming moment for the inmate, they will also be getting a reality check as their loved ones will coming with some important advice for them. Amid these, Shehnaaz Gill’s father will also be entering the house. Undoubtedly, the Punjabi singer will be delighted to meet her father Santokh Singh after around four months.

As per a recent promo, Santokh will be seen talking to Shehnaaz in the house and asked her to stay away from Sidharth Shukla. In fact, he also warned her about Paras Chhabra and called him as Shehnaaz’s biggest enemy in the house. Furthermore, Shehnaaz’s father also asked her not to get weak in the house and stop crying every now and then. He also advised her to pull up her socks and emerge as the winner of the show. This isn’t all. Santokh also lashed out at Arti Singh for not being a true friend of her daughter. He stated that while Shehnaaz loves her a lot, Arti tends to disclose her secrets to Sidharth and gossip about her later.

To recall, Shehnaaz had recently confessed her feelings for Sidharth on national television. But looks like Shehnaaz’s father isn’t much pleased with her proximity with Sidharth and wants her to mend her way immediately. It will be interesting to see if Shehnaaz will pay any heed to her father’s advice and distance herself from the Dil Se Dil Tak actor.

