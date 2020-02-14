Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill says BB has made her a star after she watches her journey on the show

Today, Shehnaaz Gill will witness her Bigg Boss journey and towards the end, an emotional Sana will say that Bigg Boss has made her a star.

As we speak, Bigg Boss 13 is just a day away from its finale, for it will witness the grand day tomorrow i.e. February 15, 2020, and in yesterday’s episode, we saw Mahira Sharma getting evicted from the show. Post her eviction, Arti Singh and Sidharth Shukla were shown their four odd months journey, and both, Arti and Sidharth got emotional seeing the ups and downs. While Arti was called Independent Arti, Sidharth Shukla was tagged as bindaas Shukla.

And today, the remaining contestants- Paras Chhabra, , Asim Riaz and Shehnaaz Gill will witness their Bigg Boss journey and during Shehnaaz Gill’s journey, we will see Bigg Boss announcing that whenever she came on screen, she brings a smile on everyone’s face. In the latest promo shared by the channel, we will see Bigg Boss saying that her fans are extremely proud of her.

Later, Shehnaaz Gill is overwhelmed to see her video and later, when she looks at her fans, she claims that Bigg Boss has made her a star. In the said video, we can seen Shehnaaz entertaining everyone and Sidharth Shukla saying, "I Like You" to her. Later, Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai and Paras Chhabra will also get to see their BB journey and while Asim is introduced as the underdog, who carved a name for himself amongst popular names inside, Rashami Desai will get emotional when Bigg Boss will announce that not her enemies but loved ones ditched her. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for all the updates!

Credits :Instagram

