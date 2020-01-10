Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill takes a jibe at Mahira Sharma for calling her jealous; Watch Video

Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill gives a befitting reply to Mahira Sharma for always calling her 'jealous ladki'. Take a look.

If you're an advent Bigg Boss 13 viewer, you might be aware of the cold war between once good friends, Mahira Sharma and Shehnaaz Gill. The two have been fighting and calling each other names for none other than, the Sanskari Playboy, Paras Chhabra. Several times we've seen them poniting fingers each other and using the word jealous. While Mahira feels Shehnaaz is jealous of her bond with Paras, the latter feels the Kundali Bhagya actress cannot bear her bond with the Sliptsvilla winner. And how can we forget the recent fight that broke out between Sidharth Sukla and Sana, when the former called her 'jealous ladki'. While most of the times Shehnaaz has kept mum to such allegations, now her silence has broken, and she will be seen giving a stern reply to the 'jealous' remarks to Mahira.

In the promo video, we can see the audinece rooting for Shehnaaz as she takes the stage. And the Punjab ki takes full advantage of this opportunity of this to take a sly dig on her arch-rival Mahira Sharma. Shehnaaz can be heard saying, 'Look this is what popularity actually means, unlike you, who keeps on boasting about yourself and trying to prove yourself superior. You keep complimenting your own-self, while others compliment me without asking for it.' Did you think she will stop there? Well, NO! She goes on to give her a befitting reply for calling her jealous always. Shehnaaz arrogantly says, ' I will get jealous of you? Tu Hain Kaun?(Who are you?)'

Well, we must say, Shehnaaz is very smart as she proved the saying, 'Ek teer se do nishane'. She made everyone laugh, and also vented out her anger on Mahira Sharma in the most subtle way. It is quite evident from the video that Paras Chhabra and Mahira did not like Shehnaaz's dig and got upset. It would now be interesting to see if this creates a rife between them further or not. What are your thoughts on the same? Also, will Sidharth Shukla slam Shehnaaz for insulting good friend Mahira? Let us know in the comment section below.

