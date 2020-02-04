Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill walks out of PC when her equation with Sidharth Shukla is called a strategy?

Shehnaaz Gill walked out of the press conference when told that her equation with Sidharth Shukla is being called her strategy outside the house.

Two of Bigg Boss 13's most talked about contestants are none other than Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. For both right as well as not so right reasons, both Sidharth and Shehnaaz have constantly been in the news and while their relationship inside the house has been a certain kind of a graph with constant ups and downs, there have been a lot of questions raised before the both of them, and in tonight's episode, we'll see some more of it.

We see in the promo of tonight's episode how Sidharth is asked about his equation with Shehnaaz and how post his answer, Shehnaaz clarifies her stance too saying that she is emotionally vested here. However, a reporter then quizzes her about her equation with Sidharth being a mere strategy and cut to, we see how she walks out right then and there, however, we don't know if she walked out in rage or if she walked out for a different reason altogether.

Meanwhile, Sidharth, while answering the question about distancing himself from Shehnaaz post warning him about her falling in love with him clarified how he has done no such thing and in fact, also went on to add how he feels that the two are quite normal if anything at all.

