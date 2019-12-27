Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill warns Madhurima to throw her makeup kit; Latter doesn’t obey captain orders

In today’s episode, we will see that Shehnaaz Gill will warn Madhurima to do her duties.

After the captaincy task, Shehnaaz Gill becomes the captain of the house for the first time, and as always, the captain of the house distributes household duties. Now, in the latest video released by the channel, we can see Shehnaz allotting household duties to the housemates. Now while Asim Riaz refuses to take bathroom cleaning duties, Vishal Aditya Singh also denies taking duties assigned to him by Shehnaz.

An upset Shehnaz tells Madhurima Tuli and Vishal to make dinner but Vishal denies and he is seen telling Shehnaaz, ‘sunn Shehnaz kisike baap mein dum hai toh hila ke dikha de'. Expectedly, Madhurima jumps in and she and Shehnaaz Gill engaged in a verbal spat and just to annoy Shehnaaz, Madhurima purposely sleeps during day time and Bigg Boss raises an alarm. Thereafter, we are shown that Shehnaz requests Madhurima to not sleep but she does not pay heed and continues to sleep. Thereafter, Shehnaaz will lose her cool and after repeated warnings, Shehnaz warns Madhurima that if she does not listen, then she will throw her make up kit.

In the promo, we can see Shehnaz Gill walking to the swimming pool to throw Madhurima Tuli’s make up kit. Well, it will be interesting to see whether Shehnaaz throws her make up or not. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for all the updates!

