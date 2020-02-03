Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill's brother mimics Sidharth Shukla leaving Salman Khan burst out in laughter; WATCH

In today's episode of Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz Gill's brother Shehbaz will be seen imitating Sidharth Shukla and it will leave the entire house bursting in a fit of laughter. Take a look.

Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar will be continued today. Yes, it is Monday, but will be back again to meet the housemates. However, unlike yesterday where Salman showed us his sour mood, tonight is not going to be about bashing and schooling the contestants. Well, it is rather going to be a fun-filled episode with loads of laughter, games and fun. The makers have shared a glimpse of Somvaar Ka Vaar and it looks like a complete roller-coaster ride. While Shehnaaz Gill is known for her fun factor and antics, today her brother, Shehbaz will add the extra masala to the episode. You ask how? Well, Shehbaz is going to show us his mimicry skills. And he's going to mimic none other than his sister's 'pyaar' Sidbharth Shukla.

In the preview video, we can see Salman Khan telling Shehbaz, 'I've heard you are good at imitating Sidharth Shukla.' To which Shehbaz agrees and Salman request him to show it to him once. Without any hesitation, Shehbaz gets into the skin of the character and gives an outstanding performance. He starts with the way Sidharth walks, and leaves everyone laughing. He continues with his antics in a funny way, and leaves Salman ROLFing. He also shares an funny anecdot where Sidharth was taunting him for not wearing the mic, but himself had forgotten to do so. Salman can be seen going crazy over Shehbaz's imitating skills, wit and humour. He is see bursting out in laughter and simply cannot his 'hassi.' Much to everyone's surprise, Sidharth who is usually annoyed by such things, is also seen enjoying all this.

Check out Shehbaz turning into Shukla here:

Well, we must say, just like Shehnaaz, Shebaaz too is a complete entertainer. No wonder, why netizens were rooting for the man when he entered the house. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you excited to watch tonight's BB 13 episode? Let us know in the comment section below.

