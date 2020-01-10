Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill's father approves of his daughter's choice to marry Sidharth Shukla

Shehnaaz Gill's father has recently opened up about SidNaaz fans wanting Shehnaaz and Sidharth Shukla to get married in real life. Here's what he had to say.

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill have become the most discussed contestants of Bigg Boss 13 for all the good reasons and bad. First, they grabbed headlines over their big fight and now they're gaining limelight for their cute banter and brewing romance. They have been goofing around with each other so much so that an entire episode only rolled around them. While some are irritated of this constant SidNaaz drama, others are in 'awe' of them. Some SidNaaz fans even want to see the duo become a real-life couple and get hitched some day. Now, Shehnaaz Gill's father Santok Singh has opened about her daughter's brewing romance in 's show and her marriage plans, in an exclusive conversation with a leading entertainment portal.

Talking about Shehnaaz's growing closeness and obsession for Sidharth, Mr Singh said that he can sense the feelings that are developing between them and I am perfectly okay with it. When asked how would he react if after the show, Shehnaaz tells him that she wants to marry Sidharth and live her life with him? To everyone's surprise, he replied, 'No issues at all. It will actually a good news. Sidharth is a good person. He is sorted and mature man, while Shehnaaz is immature and childish.' He further opined that together they will make a good pair.

However, sharing his views on Sidharth's anger issues and arrogance, Mr Singh said, 'Well, I agree Sidharth has an ego. But, every human has it and it is fair enough.' He added that he is fond of the Balika Vadhu star and quite likes him. For the unversed, Santok Singh's comment come after Shehnaaz Gill recently confessed having feelings for the Dil Se Dil Tak actor. Also, in tonight's episode, Shehnaaz is indirectly going to propose Sidharth for marriage. What are your thoughts on the same? Do you want to see SidNaaz as a real-life couple after the show? Drop in your suggestions in the comment section below.

