Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill's father compares Sidharth Shukla to Saif Ali Khan; Here's Why

Shehnaaz Gill's father Santokh Singh feels that Sidharth Shukla is better than the Bollywood actor and Nawab of Pataudi, Saif Ali Khan. Here's Why.

The recent episodes of Bigg Boss 13 is all about Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's love-angle and the famous 'SidNaaz' drama. Some times they fight, and other times they're seen getting mushy with each other. While many think the duo is fakingit and doesn't have any real bond, some others are in complete awe of their cuteness. During the family week, Shehnaaz Gill's father Santok Singh was also seen telling his daughter to start making a distance from the Balika Vadhu actor and focus on his game. He told her that whatever feelings she has developed must be kept aside as both their lives are different.

Now, in a recent conversation with a leading portal, when Shehnaaz Gill's father was asked about his views on the big age gap between Sidharth and his daughter, he mentioned that he is not really fine with the age difference. However, he went on to compare the Dil Se Dil Tak actor with Bollywood star and said that the former is better than the B'town actor as he does not bear any children. Yes Santok Singh said that it is a norm of our society that the woman's age must be less than a man when it comes to marriage. So, SidNaaz are not the very pair to have a age gap between them. Over the years, we've seen many couples have a huge age gap between them.

Further sharing an example of the same, he pointed out the relationship Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and . He said that the duo has a huge age difference too. Kareena is 12 years younger to Saif and the man also has two grown up children. Despite all this, the two are leading a happy life together. He went on to say that Siddharth is better when compared to Saif as the former does not have any children. Yes, Shehnaaz's father considers Sidharth better because he doesn't have any children. When quipped what does he think of their relationship as a whole, Santok Singh said that he first wants both of them to come out of the house as there is a difference in the real world and a game show. He added that once the show is over and they will themselves decide how they wish to live their lives.

What are your thoughts on this comparison? Do you think Shehnaaz and Sidharth have genuine feelings for each other? Do you want to see SidNaaz as a real life couple too? Drop-in your suggestions in the comment section below.

