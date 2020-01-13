Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill's father to enter Salman Khan's show; Netizens want him to SLAM Paras Chhabra

Latest social media reports suggest that Shehnaaz Gill's father, Santok Singh will be seen entering the Bigg Boss 13 house soon. Read deets inside.

It has been more than 3 months that the housemates are locked in the Bigg Boss 13 house. While many are missing their family already, others are unable to cope up with the changes happening in the house. One such contestant is everyone's favourite, Shehnaaz Kaur Gil. Yes, the Punjabi singer-model has been having a tough time inside as she is losing her cool and bursting out in anger like never before. In the recent, we saw her not only hitting and slapping Sidharth Shukla out of rage, she also tried hurting her own-self.

In last night's episode, , who has been very fond of the cute girl, also lost his cool on her. He lashed out at her and gave her a good earful. Now, latest social media reports suggest that after Shehnaaz's huge emotional breakdown, her father will be seen entering the house. Yes, just like every year, this season also housemates family members, friends and partners will step into the controversial house to meet their dear ones. As per the buzz, Shehnaaz's father, Santok Singh will enter the house.

Upon getting this news, BB 13 viewers and Shehnaaz Gill fans bombarded the post with comments wanting her father to make her understand of her doings. While some wanted Shehnaaz's father to provide her the strength to get back into the game, others wanted him to bash Paras Chhabra for his ugly behaviour toward her. Well, we will eventually get to know what happens in the episode, but it surely is going to be an emotional episode as family members of Sidharth Shukla, , Arti Singh and Paras Chhabra, will also come to meet them.

We're wondering what will Shehnaaz's father say to Sidharth Shukla considering his daughter's growing closeness to him. Also, who do you think will Shehnaaz's father bash? Do you have any message for him to deliver to Shehnaaz Gill? Let us know in the comment section below.

