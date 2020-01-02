Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill's father REACTS to his daughter's growing closeness to Sidharth Shukla; WATCH

Shehnaaz Gill's father has recently expressed his views on her daughter's growing closeness to Sidharth Shukla in the Bigg Boss 12 house. Here's what he said.

When we talk about love, cuteness and romance in the Bigg Boss 13 house, there's only one couple that comes to our mind, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. The duo have set new-highs of cute chemistry and bonding. Sometimes we see them fighting like Tom and Jerry, other times they're adorably in love. But, what they've made clear with their bond is that it is unbreakable. While Shukla has guided her throughout the game, Sana is the only one who can control Sid's anger. Their cute goofiness has made them a fan favourite and everyone is gushing over their cuteness. Their mushy banter often leaves internet swooning. Fans have even given them a special name, 'SidNaaz'.

In the recent episode we also saw the couple reveal that feelings for each other. While Sidharth was seen praising Shehnaaz and said , 'I like nothing, but everything about her.” Shehnaaz too confessed that she wants a guy like Shukla in her life. After these big confessions, Sidharth and Shehnaaz were seen hugging and patching up after their fight. SidNaaz's big revelation about their feelings took the internet by storm as their fans started pouring love for them. Now, Shehnaaz Gill's father has also reacted on his daughter's growing closeness to Sidharth Shukla. Yes, Sana's father has come out to express his views on SidNaaz.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13 PREVIEW: Sidharth Shukla calls Asim Riaz a 'cry baby'; Latter targets Shukla's late father

In a video that is going viral on social media, which is posted by one of Sidharth Shukla's fan pages, Santok Singh Sukh expressed his views on the couple. He is said saying that doesn't want any evil eye to hamper SidNaaz's beautiful bond. He likes their friendship and Sidharth too. Even if the two fall in love eventually, he would not have any issues with it. It will solely be Shehnaaz's decision and he will support her in it.

Take a look at Shehnaaz Gill's father reaction to SidNaaz closeness here:

What are your thoughts on the same? Do you think Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz make a good pair? Also, do you think their bond is genuine or it is only for the cameras? Drop in your suggestions in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: Gauahar Khan SLAMS Shefali Jariwala for ousting Asim Riaz; Says, 'Her actions are confusing'

Credits :Twitter

Read More