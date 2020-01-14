Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill's father says he would like to sit down and talk to her & Sidharth Shukla

Shehnaaz Gill's father gets talking about her game in Bigg Boss 13, equation with Sidharth Shukla, and his advice for her. Read on.

Shehnaaz Gill has been all over the news with her stint in Bigg Boss 13 so far, however, this past Weekend Ka Vaar has fans talking about her for both good and bad reasons, and one of them is her argument with , her equation with Sidharth Shukla, and more. In a recent interview, Shehnaaz Gill's father got candid about her game, the equation she shares, how things have changed post her bond with Sidharth, and many other things.

About her game, her father says that this is her first show so he cannot understand the game that is going outside, however, he added how she is just being herself and does not know politics, or how to do the tasks. He said that she is simply living in the Bigg Boss house like her own. He also spoke about his choice between her bond with Paras Chhabra and Sidharth Shukla, and that is when he revealed how she has had a soft spot for the former as she has seen him on Splitsvilla. He added how when Paras chose Mahira, that is when Shehnaaz developed a bong with Sidharth, and said how as a viewer, he likes seeing them together.

He also spoke about Shehnaaz confessing her feelings for Sidharth, and he said how viewers knew that a love angle will come in between the two and that either of them will propose to each other and if Shehnaaz is doing it, how can it be a problem. In the family week, he will be visiting Shehnaaz in the house and when asked about his advice for her, and said that at first, he will like to talk to Shehnaaz and Sidharth and revealed how Shehnaaz will emerge as Paras' enemy in the house and post his meeting with her, she will be a changed person.

