Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill's make up artists clarifies stance on advising her to get close to Sidharth Shukla

The BB Ki Adalat saw Asim Riaz make a revelation but turns out there is not much truth to it, and after Shehnaaz Gill's clarification, her makeup artist too, has spoken up.

Bigg Boss 13 is currently in its final days and well, it looks like the excitement is going to increase manifold and not lessen for sure. While on one hand, there are reports about the mid-week eviction, on the other, there are some revelations and statements that have garnered a lot of attention. One such statement that happens to have our attention is where Asim Riaz said how Paras Chhabra told him that Shehnaaz Gill's makeup artist suggested her to get close to Sidharth Shukla.

While this sounded rather shocking, Shehnaaz clarified how there is no such thing and that he simply told her that she should bond over with someone if she happens to like them, however, there were no names taken. And now, her makeup artist, Rajan Pasi has gone on to clarify his stance and said that there is no truth to it and that he did not even know who will be entering the house this season. He also said how his only advice for Shehnaaz was to do the right kind of makeup in his absence.

(ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz alleges Shehnaaz is getting close to Sidharth Shukla only for fame; Gill HITS back)

Well, it looks like controversies and Bigg Boss are a forever bond and it only keeps growing. None the less, both Sidharth and Shehnaaz Gill did give away straight up answers and we bet fans are impressed with what they said and how they said it.

Credits :SpotboyE

Read More