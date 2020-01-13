Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz hugs & slaps Sidharth Shukla; Says ‘She doesn’t want to win the show but his love’

In today’s episode, Shehnaaz Gill will turn into an obsessive lover as she will slap and hug Sidharth Shukla. Read on!

Bigg Boss 13 has become the No.1 show across all channels as we had cut the celebratory cake in the house with the gharwale on Sunday’s Wekeend Ka Vaar. Now in the episode, we saw Salman Khan warn Sidharth Shukla that he needs to be careful of Shehnaaz Gill because she is in love with him. Sidharth understood Salman’s advice because he too accepted that Shehnaaz is sort of very possessive for him.

Now in today’s episode, we will be shown that Shehnaaz Gill will turn into an obsessive lover as she hugs and slaps Sidharth Shukla. In the latest promo released by the channel, we can see Shehnaaz Gill say ‘I Love You’ to Sidharth and when the latter says ‘Ok’, Shehnaaz says that he should say ‘I Love You Too’. Furthermore, we see Shehnaaz Gill say that she doesn’t want to win the show but win Sidharth’s love. In the teaser, we see Shehnaz telling Sidharth to hurt her feelings and he tells her that he is not doing anything of the sort.

Not just this, Shehnaz threatens to slap herself if he doesn’t say I love you to her. Well, we are sure Sidharth Shukla is in two minds as to how should he behave with her because Salman Khan has clearly warned him that he needs to be wary of Shehnaaz because she has fallen in love with him. Well, it will be interesting to see as to what will happen if Sidharth starts to maintain a distance from Shehnaaz. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for all the updates!

