Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz’s dad calls the show rigged; Says, ‘Swayanvar is a way to make Sidharth Shukla win show

Shehnaaz Gill’s father lashes out at the channel for fixing Shehnaaz’s Swayanvar without consulting the family.

As soon as Bigg Boss 13 comes to an end, viewers will see Shehnaaz Gill in the show- Mujhse Shaadi Karoge which will be Shehnaaz ka Swayanvar. In one of the recent episodes of Bigg Boss 13, the makers of BB gave us a glimpse of the Swayanvar when a host of baraatis entered the house and danced with everyone and Shehnaaz even distributed her wedding cards to everyone asking them to come to her wedding from February 17, 2020.

That said, looks like the whole idea of Shehnaaz Ka Swayamvar didn’t go down well with her father as in an interview, he expressed a sense of discontent with the show. In the interview, Shehnaaz’s father, Santokh Singh, said, “If the channel does not budge, we will be seeking Shiv Sena’s help.” Furthermore, Shehnaaz’ father said that instead of building an image of Sana that is like that of , the channel is trying to build an image of hers like Rakhi Sawant’s. Not just this, Sana’s father accused the channel of coming up with the swayanvar intentionally because for the simple reason that the channel knew that Shenaaz has a lot of fan following and she is way ahead of the contenders in Bigg Boss 13 and clearly, she has the potential to win the show. Also, her father claimed that Bigg Boss is rigged and that the channel has made sure that the (Swayamvar) promo is out before BB13 ends because they wanted the voting for Shehnaaz to stop so that they could make Siddharth Shukla the winner.

“My daughter has really worked very hard throughout the show but now she is just being given Rs 10 lakhs as compensation. They have made her toil so hard. She has done so much in the show and now they are literally driving her mad and they are making her do things,” shared Shehnaaz’s father. Also, Shehnaaz’s father said that once Shehnaaz is out of the house, they would take her back to Punjab because the channel cannot fix the swayamvar of his daughter without even consulting the family. For the uninitiated, Shehnaaz’s dad Santokh Singh has already contested the MP elections from Punjab under the party’s banner.

