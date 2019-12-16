Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill smashes bottle on Arti’s head; Vikas nominates Asim for shredding Mahira’s letter

In today’s episode, we will see Shehnaaz Gill smashing a bottle on Arti Singh’s head to nominate her

As we speak, contestants are locked inside the Bigg Boss 13 house and they are leaving no stone unturned to dish out episodes which are high on drama, entertainment and arguments. While in yesterday’s episode, we saw Hindustani Bhau getting eliminated, in today’s video, we will see Sidharth Shukla re-entering the house after getting admitted to the hospital. Now since it is the start of the week i.e. Monday, the Bigg Boss house will see nominations and in the nominations task, contestants will be asked to nominate each other by smashing a bottle on the head.

In the latest promo released by the channel, we can see Shehnaaz Gill nominating Arti Singh and Madhurima for nominations and while nominating Arti, Shehnaaz tells her that she is trying to be very sugar-coated in the house. Thereafter, we see that Asim nominates Madhurima by smashing a bottle on her head. Later, we see Vikas Gupta nominating Asim for destroying Mahira’s letter, and Vishal Aditya Singh nominating Shefali Bagga. Thereafter, will nominate Paras because as per Arhaan, Paras is his strong competiton. But what will be interesting to see will be as to who will Sidharth Shukla nominate?

Also, in today’s episode, we will see and Arhaan Khan having a conversation wherein Rashami Desai will express that she is hurt by what Arhaan said about her financial situation and therefore, going by the promo, it seems that Rashami and Arhaan will call it quits.

