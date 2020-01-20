Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz's father BLAMES Himanshi for his daughter's suicide attempt; Here's latter's reaction

Ex Bigg Boss 13 contestant Himanshi Khurana has finally opened up about Shehnaz Gill’s father's allegations against her. Here's what she said.

If there's one controversy that made headlines inconsistently, it has to be that of Himanshi Khurana and Shehnaz Gill. The two Bigg Boss 13 contestant became the most discussed personalities owing to their past rivalry. Though Himanshi, who entered the BB 13 house kept a distance from Shehnaaz initially, later the two beautiful ladies were seen hanging around and also trying to sort out their past differences. But, as it is said, the past never leaves you alone. This is what is happening in the Punjabi actress's lives. Their nasty past has again become the topic of discussion after Shehnaz Gill’s father, in a recent interview blamed Himanshi for Shehnaaz's negative state of mind during the controversy and her low morale.

Pointing fingers at Himanshi, Mr Singh said that after their controversy, whenever Shehnaaz got some work, Himanshi would contact the concerned people and bitch about her. This resulted in Shehnaaz not getting any work. In fact Himanshi put all efforts to destroy her career. But, Shehnaaz did not lose hope and began singing, she later got famous through her songs. He further added that if someone else would've been in his daughter's position, he or she would have committed suicide. He revealed that Shehnaaz used to get tons of hate messages and comments and it was done by none other than Himanshi's PR team. He also mentioned that there was a time that the entire Punjab Industry boycotted Shehnaz and used to hate her.

Himanshi, who has been mum about the whole fiasco with Shehnaaz, recently opened and gave a befitting reply to Santok Singh for his allegations. She stated that if Shehnaaz tried committing suicide because of her than she should understand that she began the whole ruckus and created a mess for herself. Slamming Mr Singh for his baseless comments she said revealed that Shehnaaz in one of her interviews mentioned that she got work because of the controversy.

Agar apki Beti ne meri viah se suicide attempt kia to sry but app apni Beti ko ye bhi smjyaiye ki khud hi controversy kro fir khud disturb bhi ho jao . jab ki apki Beti Canada k interview me boli thi ki mujhe controversy ki vjaa se kaam mil raha hai .app soch smj kr interview do — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) January 18, 2020

Meanwhile, news is also buzzing that Himanshi Khurana is all set to enter Salman Khans' show as a wild card contestant again. What are your thoughts on the same? Who do you think is lying, Himanshi or Shehnaaz's father? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Twitter

