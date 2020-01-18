Bigg Boss 13: Shilpa Shinde claims the channel supports Sidharth Shukla and that's why he can do anything

Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde opened up on the ongoing season of the reality show. Read on to know more.

Twitter always gets divided whenever some controversy erupts between Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz. Even celebs such as Mahhi Vij, Vindu Dara Singh, Kamya Punjabi, Gauahar Khan amongst others always take to their social media handles to slam one of them and praise their favorite. And now, Shilpa Shinde, who was the winner of Bigg Boss 11, spoke about the new season and accused the TV channel of being bias. In an interview with Filmibeat, the actress said that Sidharth Shukla has the support of Colors’ as he’s worked with them for multiple projects. And that's why even his wrongdoings are being justified. She said, "Channel ka kisiko support hai, toh wo insaan kuch bhi kar sakta hai. Toh wo sahi hai."

She also added that she is liking Asim Riaz’s game, and praised him for coming all this way even though he hardly has any backing. Shilpa said, “Asim kaafi acha khel rahe hai. Jo known faces hai waha pe, jaise Sidharth Shukla ne Colors’ ka show kia hai, ne kiya hai aur baaki job hi 8-10 the, usme bhi Asim ko jaante nahi the lekin jis hisab se wo khel rahe hai, I think he’s the best.”

Check out the latest Bigg Boss video by Pinkvilla right below.

She also commented on Madhurima and Vishal's fight. She said even though the fight was ugly the Bigg Boss will not expel them.

What are your views on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Filmibeat

Read More