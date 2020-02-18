Bigg Boss 13: Shilpa Shinde gives a SAVAGE reply to Sidharth Shukla's fans who want her to return the trophy

Just a few days ago, Sidharth Shukla bagged the title of Bigg Boss 13, as declared him the undisputed winner. While many have been rejoicing Shukla's win, BB 11 winner Shilpa Shinde is certainly miffed with his win. Not only did the actress reveal past details about her ugly relationship with the Dil Se Dil Tak actor, but she also accused him of being abusive. She claimed that he hit her and tagged him as a 'psycho'. This did not end here. Shilpa also claimed that she will return the Bigg Boss 11 trophy if Sidharth comes out victorious.

Much as Shilpa did not expect, Sidharth did win Salman Khan's show beating her favourite Asim Riaz. Ever since then, fans of the actor have been urging Shilpa to give back her trophy and are trolling her ruthlessly. They even started a new trend on Twitter yesterday, #ShilpaTrophyVapasKaro. They asked her to be a woman of her words, and do as she proudly said. After massive trolling, the actress has finally come out to give Sidharth's fan army a befitting reply.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla's fans want Shilpa Shinde to return her BB trophy; Here's Why

In a video statement, Shilpa lashed out at Sidharth's fans for demanding the trophy that she has earned back. She claimed that people who want her to return the trophy are only proving the point that BB 13 was fixed, and Sidharth was chosen as the winner by the makers and channel. Not only this, but she also took her signature Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain style, and said, 'Sahi Pakde Hain'. Further, she slammed the channel for giving the trophy to someone who was unworthy of it and advised Sidharth's fans to not engage in a fight with 'Shilpians' (her fan club) as they will only regret it later.