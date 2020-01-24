Bigg Boss 13: Shilpa Shinde on Sidharth & Asim’s fight: Balika Vadhu actor is jealous and has anger issues

Bigg Boss 13: Shilpa Shinde spoke about Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz’s fight and stated that the Dil Se Dil Tak actor wanted to keep the latter under control.

Bigg Boss 13 has become synonymous to Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz’s ugly fights these days. The crossing swords every day for almost every reason in the house. Interestingly, Sidharth and Asim, who both enjoy a massive fan following, refuses to accept defeat and often create havoc in the house owing to their competitive nature. While their fights have got everyone brimming with an opinion, the recent one to join the debate is Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde who has extended support to Asim.

Expressing her views on the constant tiffs between Asim and Sidharth, Shilpa stated that the Dil Se Dil Tak star wants to control the former. She also emphasised that Sidharth is jealous of Asim’s growing popularity for his performance on the show. In her recent interview with Times of India, Shilpa asserted that Asim and Sidharth’s tiff started after the former started making his own decisions. “Asim Riaz is a very confident boy. Sidharth started having issues with him because he always wanted to keep Asim under his control. He didn't like that Asim started taking his own decisions. Sidharth is jealous of Asim, he never thought that the young boy can fly on his own, but Asim did,” she added.

Further, Shilpa, who happens to be a family friend of Sidharth, claimed that the Balika Vadhu actor has anger issues. “He gets angry at the drop of a hat and can fight with people walking on the streets. He also has a lot of ego issues. I have seen him personally, seen him getting out of police case,” she mentioned. The Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain star also said that Sidharth tends to lose his calm every time anyone goes against his wish and that what happened with Sidharth.

Interestingly, Shilpa also spoke about Sidharth being favoured on Bigg Boss 13 and revealed that the makers are being biased towards him. “Sidharth is channel's favourite and you can't deny that. Everyone knows about Sidharth's bad temper and misbehaviour on the sets of all his show,” she was quoted saying. This isn’t all. The actress also stated that she feels Bigg Boss 13 is scripted and added saying, “The makers are not following any rules which were set by themselves.” Do you agree with Shilpa Shinde? Share your views in the comment section below.

Credits :Times Of India

