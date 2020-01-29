Bigg Boss 13: Shilpa Shinde SLAMS Shefali Jariwala for trying to demean Asim Riaz

Shilpa Shinde spoke about Shefali's claims wherein she mentioned that Asim tried to go close to her despite knowing that she is married.

Whether it is inside the Bigg Boss house, or outside, contestants never leave a chance to make headlines. One such Bigg Boss 13 housemate is Shefali Jariwala, who recently got evicted from 's show. Ever since she came out, she has been the hot-topic of discussion, courtesy, her controversial remarks on her fellow inmates. And one of her statements that created thunder on social media was that for her friend-turned-foe Asim Riaz. Asim and Shefali's friendship hit the rocks after Himanshi Khurana's elimination the two were seen at loggerheads ever since.

After biding adieu to the BB 13 house, Shefali made some strong statements about Asim's conduct with her in an interview with Times of India, which lead to a storm on the internet. When asked about her on-off bond with Asim, Shefali said that there was no friendship left between them. However, she went on to reveal that Asim had hit on her initially. Shefali mentioned that though it wasn't direct, but everybody in the house had sensed his liking. She added that she made it clear to him that she is not only elder to him but also happily married, and is not interested in him. Further, she revealed that it is when she rejected him, Asim shifted his focus on Himanshi and tried his luck on her.

Well, Shefali's statements have not gone down well with many including ex BB winner Shipla Shinde who has expressed her disgust over the Kanta Laga girl's statements in a recent interview with a leading portal. Shilpa Shinde lashed out at Shefali and said that all her claims are rubbish and false. She added that Shefali is just trying to demean Asim and portray him a negative light. She also went on to say that Shefali was merely a puppet of Sidharth Shukla in the house and had no character herself. The former Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actress added that Asim might be able to know all this now, but his fans are keeping an eye and will surely hit back at her.

Further, Shilpa added that she has watched a couple of episodes where the Shefali and Asim were not only sharing the same bed, but also hugging each other. She said that just because Shefali is not supporting Asim now, she doesn't get the right to utter gibberish and nonsense about him. Do you agree with Shilpa Shinde? Share your views in the comment section below.

