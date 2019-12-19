Bigg Boss 13: Shweta Tiwari WANTS Rashami Desai, Sidharth Shukla and Vishal Aditya to win the show

Shweta Tiwari wants Rashami Desai, Sidharth Shukla, Vishal Aditya to win Bigg Boss 13. Read on.

Shweta Tiwari, currently seen in Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, also won Bigg Boss 4. The actress is one of the most loved celebrities with her acting prowess being admired and loved by many. Bigg Boss 13 has been extended by five weeks making it the longest season for the reality show and in an interview with a portal, Shweta was asked who will be winning the show amongst Sidharth Shukla, and Vishal Aditya Singh who happen to be her close friends.

About it, Shweta said, "This season has so many of my friends. Sidharth Shukla is my friend, Rashami Desai is my good friend. I even know Vishal Aditya Singh well. I wish all of these three win the show and I will be happy with it." well, this indeed is an interesting pick for the actress. BB 13, in the meanwhile, has also seen the most number of wild card entries this season. Earlier, it was speculated that might not continue as the host for the extended weeks but the actor has confirmed that he will continue to be a part.

Sources reveal that the makers have hiked Salman's fee by 2 crores for the extended weeks. BB 13 has been witnessing many twists and turns and it is one of the most followed seasons. Rashami, Sidharth have managed to keep the show in buzz with their constant banter.

