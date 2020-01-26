Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth and Shehnaaz Gill get into a verbal battle; Shukla says 'I'll NEVER speak to you again'

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill got into a heated argument once again on Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar. Here's what happened.

Last night's Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar episode was yet another fiery episode, where host gave a earful to Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz for their constant fights and drama in the house. But, not only this, he also tried to clarify the word 'Fixed Deposit' used for Arti Singh by Asim Riaz during a heated argument. Vishal Aditya Singh openly confessed that he was the first one to use this word for Shehnaaz Gill and Arti, as they're close to Sidharth Shukla and he did not mean it in a bad way. Arti also told Salman that though she did not understand the meaning and felt a little bad initially, she waited for him to clear things in the WKV. But, later Shukla also pointed out indirectly (referring to Shehnaaz) that people here ask if the two (Arti and Si) are dating and just faking it in the show and such a statement passed thereafter only ignites more fire. After a lot of discussions, Salman clarified that it wasn’t meant negatively and the topic was merely dragged.

However, Sidharth did not buy the excuse and did not take it lightly. He went up to Vishal to speak about the same. Here, Shehnaaz passed by them, and shouted at Sidharth, 'Don't call me a flipper and drag her into their drama.' To which an angry Sidharth replies saying that he is not talking to her and has also conveyed it to her many times. He says, 'Mein zindagi me tujhse kabhi baat nahi karne wala (I will never talk with you in my entire life again). He further adds that she can think whatever she wants to as he doesn't care anymore. Shehnaaz is seen deeply hurt and angry at Sidharth's statements and says that she has finally seen his true colors. Further, Sidharth is seen telling that he is the most arrogant, bakwaas and idiotic person in the house, so she should be away from him. He also said that now we both will stand against each other. Later, Shehnaaz is seen telling that she will never speak about Sidharth again in the show as she has seen his real face now.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13 Written Update, January 25, 2020: Salman gives an earful to Sidharth & Asim; Lauds Arti’s game

Well, looks like differences between Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla will not be seen getting sorted anytime soon? What are your thoughts on the same? Do you want SidNaaz back together again? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More