Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth makes Shehnaaz understand he is too old for her; Says things won't be same outside

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth Shukla had a discussion with Shehnaaz Gill about their relationship. He also made her understand that he is too old for her.

Bigg Boss 13 housemates always manage to remain in the news one way or the other. Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s bond has now become the talk of the town. Fans love to see their cute and funny banters which continue daily inside the house. In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 13, we saw Sidharth and Shehnaaz having a discussion about their relationship. We all know how Sidharth had been warned by about Shehnaaz’s behaviour some time back.

During their discussion, Sidharth tries to make Shehnaaz understand that things won’t be the same between them once they are out of the BB house. He says that he will be busy with his own life and so will Shehnaaz. Sidharth also says that nothing can happen between the two of them as he is too old for her. The actor jokingly says that Shehnaaz is attracted to him because she does not have much option among ten people.

He also pulls her leg by saying that once she is out of the house, she will be getting more options like Kartik Aaryan and Gautam Gulati. Shehnaaz is heard saying that she wants Sidharth to meet her whenever she comes once they are out of the show. She also demands that the two of them should talk to each other for at least ten minutes daily. Sidharth gives reference to his best friend Sheena and says that they do not meet every day or talk to each other over the phone despite being very close to each other.

Sidharth further states that he won’t be able to give time to Shehnaaz and it will hurt her. He makes her understand that the outside world is different. The actor also reveals that his best time as well as equation inside the house is only with Shehnaaz. What do you think of Sidharth and Shehnaaz’s bond inside the house? Do let us know in the comments section.

