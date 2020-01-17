Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth’s mom says Shehnaaz is entertaining the nation; Arti is tired of ironing his clothes

In today’s episode of Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth Shukla’s mother will enter the house.

Bigg Boss 13 is nearing the date of its finale and just like all the previous seasons, wherein family members enter the house, in yesterday’s episode too, we saw family members of the gharwale enter the house. From Mahira Sharma’s mother, Arti Singh’s brother, Asim’s brother to Shehnaaz’s father, all the family members entered the house and advised their son/daughter about the show, and in today’s episode, we will see Sidharth Shukla’s mother enter the house. In today’s episode, we will see Sidharth introducing his mother to the gharwale and while he says that Shehnaz takes care of his entertainment in the house, Sidharth's mother says that she takes care of the entire nation's entertainment.

Thereafter, Mahira Sharma calls his mother sweet and Sid’s mother compliments Mahira by saying that beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder. Then, Sidharth takes his mother to Asim Riaz and jokes that he keeps a check on his aggression and for Rashami, Sid says that she takes care of his patience in the house. Interestingly, when Sidharth’s mother meets Arti Singh, the latter gets emotional and breaksdown. The Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actor then tells his mother that Arti Singh keeps feeding him food in the house, and to this, Arti says that she is tired of ironing his clothes since past four months now.

Before leaving, Sidharth's mother tells her son that everyone's going crazy about the show and him and she advices him to stay happy in the house because since he can't change anybody, he should change himself. It will be interesting to see what will happen when Rashami’s niece and nephew will enter the house. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for all the updates!

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More