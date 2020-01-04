Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth says he's protective of Shehnaaz; Gill tells him to not stop her from talking to others

In last night’s episode of Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill spoke about their issues. Paras Chhabra became the mediator between the two. Sidharth told Paras about being protective of Shehnaaz. Later, Shehnaaz asked Sidharth not to ask her to stop talking to people.

Among the popular contestants of Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s names shine right at the top. The two have been close friends for a long time and often are seen fighting with each other like Tom and Jerry. However, from the past week, their fights have been constantly happening which has started to irk Sidharth. Now, in last night’s episode, Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz sat in the captain’s room where she asked the former to make Sidharth understand that he should not stop her from talking to others.

Paras is then seen talking to Sidharth and telling him that he is explained his side to Shehnaaz but she wants Shukla to know that she doesn’t like being stopped from talking to other housemates. Sidharth got furious on this as he revealed to Paras that he is only looking out for her and is protective of Shehnaaz. Sidharth says that he doesn’t want people to take advantage of her in wholesale as she speaks to everyone in a goody good way. Later, Shehnaaz and Sidharth sit down and talk things over. However, nothing comes out of it as Sidharth says he doesn’t care anymore. Shehnaaz also tells him not to stop her from talking to anyone, even if she is going the wrong way.

Post this, Sidharth is talking to Paras and Vishal in the living area when Shehnaaz comes to call him to sleep with her in the captain’s room. However, Sidharth tells Shehnaaz that he doesn’t want to sleep immediately and will sleep when he feels like. Shehnaaz continues to pester him. Later, Sidharth is shown sleeping with Shehnaaz but completely ignores her. This leaves Shehnaaz also exasperated. Things between the two have been strained for long and fans too are getting tired of the constant fights between the two. It remains to be seen how things pan out in the coming episode of Bigg Boss 13. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

