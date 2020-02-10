Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla and Arti Singh get into an ugly spat; Shehnaaz Gill watches the drama

In last night's episode of Bigg Boss 13, besties Arti Singh and Sidharth Shukla got into an ugly war of words. Here's what happened.

Bigg Boss 13 is coming to an end, however, looks like the the fights are not going to stop yet. In last night's Weekend Ka Vaar, a surprising fight broke out between 'good friends' Sidharth Shukla and Arti Singh. Arti and Sidharth have been friends since day one of the show, in fact they've known each other before the show also. However yesterday, they got into an ugly war of words over the immunity task again. The fight began after Salman questioned Sidharth for saving Paras Chhabra over his friends Shehnaaz Gill and Arti Singh. He explained his point of views and said that he wanted to repay Paras a favour. He also said that he did not want choose between Shehnaaz and Arti.

And this led to a major fight between the trio over priorities. First Sidharth got into an arguement with Shehnaaz as she was hurt by his decision. Later Sidharth pointed fingers at Arti that she had come on the show with a view that she will only survive a month or so, then why is she feeling so bad now. Initially, Arti spoke calmly, however, things went out of hand when Sidharth started yelling and shouting on top of his voice. Sidharth dug out their past and said that despite having a huge fight before entering the show, he made sure he has saved her whenever he got a chance.

Arti got furious as he started digging out personal things and accused him of doing drama for the cameras. Sidharth kept nagging her and asking that if she knows him so well, then why was there a need to question his decision. He went on to taunt that why did not Rashami and Asim save him, as they were supporting her? Sidharth walks off in anger. Arti is seen telling Shehnaaz that he is now exaggerating the topic. This wasn't it. Sidharth again starts shouting. Things went out of control when he started hurling abuses. He asked Arti to get out using a bad word, to which Arti replied in the same manner. Arti also went onto to say that this might be her last days in the house, but she will live it with dignity. All this while, Shehnaaz who is a good friend to both, is seen watching the drama.

It would be interesting to see what happens in tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 13. Who do you think will be eliminated today? Do you think the differences between Sidharth and Arti will be sorted? Let us know in the comment section before.

