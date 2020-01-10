Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz’s camaraderie leaves Gauahar Khan impressed; Calls it ‘super fun’

In last night’s episode of Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz were seen chatting due to Shehnaaz Gill’s cute banter. This left Gauahar Khan extremely impressed. Here’s what she said.

Among the popular shows on TV, Bigg Boss 13 has managed to become a rage. Two of the most popular contestants on the show are Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz. Initially, the two become best of friends and were seen together like brothers on the show. However, with time, Asim and Sidharth fought several times and things got ugly between them. However, in last night’s episode, Shehnaaz Gill’s cute gesture caused a sweet moment to develop between Sidharth and Asim which left former contestant Gauahar Khan impressed.

Shehnaaz went ahead to kiss Asim to make Sidharth jealous after Shukla had kissed Shefali Jariwala. Asim sweetly took Shehnaaz’s gesture and then raised his glass to Sidharth to acknowledge the fun. Seeing this, Gauahar tweeted that she loved the fun between Sidharth and Asim in the episode. She wrote, “Loved Siddharth n Asim in today’s episode! Super fun !”

A day back, Gauahar lauded Asim for his gesture of standing up against Paras when he underestimated women.

(Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla's joke results in a verbal spat between Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma)

Now, Sidharth and Asim’s fun in last night’s episode left netizens impressed and that included Gauahar too. Gauahar has been following the season closely and is often seen expressing her opinion about each of the housemates.

Check out her tweet:

Loved Siddharth n Asim in today’s episode! Super fun ! — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) January 9, 2020

Meanwhile, Sidharth and Asim’s friendship had gone downhill a while back when Shefali Jariwala, Himanshi Khurana and Riaz became one team. Several times Sidharth and Asim have been punished for violence and shouting and also have advised them to calm down. Rohit Shetty also asked them to forget their issues and move on. Now, it remains to be seen if Sidharth and Asim become cordial again or not. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

(Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz’s brother Umar lashes out at Paras over captaincy task: Saari hawa nikal gayi)

Credits :Twitter

Read More