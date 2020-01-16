Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai fans are all for #SidRa courtesy their fun banter

Bigg Boss 13 has witnessed a new knik-jhok angle between Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai once again and fans are sure enjoying it. Check out the Tweets right here.

Bigg Boss 13 keeps bringing us surprises, which sometimes come in the form of shocks, however, something new keeps happening in the house. One of the biggest reasons for all the attention that the show garners is due to the changing equations in the house and well, here's yet another as Sidharth Shukla and fans are back to trending #SidRa after the 'cup of tea' saga that happened in the last episode.

And while it sure comes across as a surprise to all of us, and after all the fights that have been happening inside the house, this sure seems to be a moment to remember since it does not happen very often. More often than not, the only reason they are in the news if for the fights that they indulge in, including the time they threw tea at each other instead of offering it. Check out the tweets with #SidRa right here:

Infact,thank you for these amazing #SidRa edits — SidRa (@SidRaDeewani) January 16, 2020

Ye phase accha jaa raha hai Phase toh kuch dino se SidRa chal raha hai #SidRa — SidRa (@SidRaDeewani) January 16, 2020

Ek time wo dono ache frnd bhi the agr dono ki chemistry achi lgti hai sath me to kya kre #sidra pasnd hai jo sid ne kiya wo glt tha hmlog sirf sid ko nhi Rashmi ko support kr rhe hai — Rashami_fan_girl (@andy16dec) January 16, 2020

(ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai sacrifices her cup of tea for Sidharth Shukla and fans are in awe)

Meanwhile, the show is currently witnessing the family week and we have already gotten a glimpse of Shehnaaz Gill's father visiting the house, Arti Singh's brother Krushna Abhishek along with his kids and of course, Sidharth Shukla's mother's visit to the house. And now, this is going to continue for one more day, bringing in a wave of emotions on screen and off it.

Credits :Twitter

Read More